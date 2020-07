Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities business center carport doorman 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system fire pit internet access

Come Home to your new Home at Estancia! Where you are treated like family. Please contact us today so that we can begin preparing your new home in the beautiful Northwest part of Las Vegas. Picture a community where distinctive floorplans offer all the amenities of estate living, all within a harmonious setting in Northwest Las Vegas.With its beautiful mountain views, walkways and lavish landscapes, your lifestyle will be enriched to its fullest. Schedule a tour today!