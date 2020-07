Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool internet access business center hot tub internet cafe playground

If you’re in the market for a gorgeous garden-style apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada, look no further than The Retreat. Located in a residential neighborhood in desirable East Las Vegas, our one, two and three bedroom apartments are the perfect place to call home. Surrounded by impressive mountain views and the gorgeous desert landscape, you’re sure to fall in love with The Retreat! Schedule your tour today.