Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

9816 Garamound Ave

9816 Garamound Avenue · (702) 330-5033
Location

9816 Garamound Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Peccole Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2404 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
9816 GARAMOUND - PECCOLE RANCH ? Spacious two-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage. Open floor plan throughout. Spacious open kitchen with an island and lots of counter space, perfect for entertaining. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet, double sinks and separate shower and tub. Backyard features built in BBQ, a covered patio, and low maintenance desert landscaping. Rent: $1675 - Please apply through website pmihenderson.com Security Deposit: $1675 plus Pet Fee: varies if approved
Convenient location close to Sahara and the 215
. Call us today to get scheduled!
Nearby Schools

. Ober DeVorre and Hal ES
. Walter Johnson JHS
. Bonanza HS
. Faith Lutheran

Parks and Fun

. Peccole Ranch Walking Trail
. Summerlin Centre Community Park
. Village Green Park
. Las Vegas Ballpark
. City National Arena - Golden Knights practice facility
. Wet & Wild Water Park
. Las Vegas Ice Center

Shopping

. Downtown Summerlin
. Village Square
. Sahara Center

Grocery

. Sprouts
. Smiths
. Albertsons

Restaurants/Food

. Blaze Pizza
. Nacho Daddy
. Archis Thai Cafe
. Maggianos
. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9816 Garamound Ave have any available units?
9816 Garamound Ave has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9816 Garamound Ave have?
Some of 9816 Garamound Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9816 Garamound Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9816 Garamound Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9816 Garamound Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9816 Garamound Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9816 Garamound Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9816 Garamound Ave offers parking.
Does 9816 Garamound Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9816 Garamound Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9816 Garamound Ave have a pool?
No, 9816 Garamound Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9816 Garamound Ave have accessible units?
No, 9816 Garamound Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9816 Garamound Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9816 Garamound Ave has units with dishwashers.
