Solitude at Centennial

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access 24hr maintenance cc payments hot tub package receiving

RETREAT APARTMENT LIVING IN THE HEART OF CENTENNIAL HILLSSolitude at Centennial is more than just an apartment community – it’s a destination unto itself. Boasting a sensational location far from The Strip, our upgraded homes offer a true retreat with access to the most renowned outdoor, shopping and dining destinations in Centennial Hills. Inside our doors, you’ll find freshly-reinvented living spaces and amenities to help you relax and live carefree. Ready to indulge in luxury, reside in style, and live for the moment? Your desert sanctuary awaits.