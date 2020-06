Amenities

granite counters recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

9153 Whitekirk Place Available 06/16/20 3 BEDROOM HOME IN QUEENSRIDGE!! - Elegant Queensridge Beauty - remodeled & modernized! Home includes Luxurious kitchen w/ oversized custom chef's island and hood*Granite counters*Custom cabinets*Upgraded gorgeous light fixtures*Custom stone wall treatments*Window coverings*Floor-to-ceiling family room bookcase w/built-in 2 way fireplace to Dining/Living space*Garden Area*Community features pool/spa and minutes to Shopping/Restaurants - This a MUST SEE, AMAZING HOME!



??One of our BCRE Rental Specialists can assist & represent you in finding your next home f??or FREE!



Black and Cherry Real Estate Gr??oup 702-795-4663



(RLNE5101658)