Be part of it all at Las Vegas Grand Apartments, a community with standards to meet your highest expectations. Featuring eleven unique floor plans of one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, you're sure to find a residence to fit any lifestyle. Our in-home washers & dryers, private patios / balconies and plentiful closet space. At Las Vegas Grand you'll never sacrifice style for convenience with first-class amenities including a resort-style rooftop pool & spa, BBQ grill station, tennis & basketball courts, resident clubhouse, game lounge with billiards, controlled gated entry, garage parking, WiFi & business lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Make the most of your busy day with convenient access to the 15 & 215 freeways, McCarran International Airport and the University of Las Vegas. The famous Las Vegas Strip and first class entertainment, golfing, dining & shopping are just minutes away!