Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Las Vegas Grand

818 E Flamingo Rd · (702) 500-1019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

2-306 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

1-205 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

2-110 · Avail. now

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

1-102 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

1-120 · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

1-308 · Avail. now

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Las Vegas Grand.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
game room
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
Be part of it all at Las Vegas Grand Apartments, a community with standards to meet your highest expectations. Featuring eleven unique floor plans of one, two and three bedroom apartment homes, you're sure to find a residence to fit any lifestyle. Our in-home washers & dryers, private patios / balconies and plentiful closet space. At Las Vegas Grand you'll never sacrifice style for convenience with first-class amenities including a resort-style rooftop pool & spa, BBQ grill station, tennis & basketball courts, resident clubhouse, game lounge with billiards, controlled gated entry, garage parking, WiFi & business lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Make the most of your busy day with convenient access to the 15 & 215 freeways, McCarran International Airport and the University of Las Vegas. The famous Las Vegas Strip and first class entertainment, golfing, dining & shopping are just minutes away!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom); $300 (2 bedroom); $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 non-refundable admin fee; $50 deposit for key fob; $100 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25.00 monthly amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35
restrictions: Maximum adult weight is 25 pounds. Prices based per pet:
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Garages Available upon Request Covered Parking Available upon Request.
Storage Details: Additional storage rented monthly price based on size and availability

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Las Vegas Grand have any available units?
Las Vegas Grand offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,155 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,640. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Las Vegas Grand have?
Some of Las Vegas Grand's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Las Vegas Grand currently offering any rent specials?
Las Vegas Grand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Las Vegas Grand pet-friendly?
Yes, Las Vegas Grand is pet friendly.
Does Las Vegas Grand offer parking?
Yes, Las Vegas Grand offers parking.
Does Las Vegas Grand have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Las Vegas Grand offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Las Vegas Grand have a pool?
Yes, Las Vegas Grand has a pool.
Does Las Vegas Grand have accessible units?
Yes, Las Vegas Grand has accessible units.
Does Las Vegas Grand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Las Vegas Grand has units with dishwashers.

