WOW! True open concept loft living in the heart of the downtown 18b Arts District. Master has a walk through design with a custom closet, spa like master bath with jetted tub and walk in shower. Polished concrete floors throughout. The kitchen is a chef's dream with a roll away island and gas range. New blinds and a smart thermostat. An additional walk in closet, laundry room and full guest bath in a full service building with roof top pool and gym!