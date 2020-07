Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this inviting and spacious layout! Gorgeous tile and fresh carpet through the home and enjoy the fireplace in the open living area. You will love this huge kitchen, large pantry, plenty of cabinet space and beautiful tile counter tops. Large master bedroom/bathroom with walk in closet.