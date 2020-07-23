8625 Lakeridge Circle

Amenities

OASIS IN THE DESERT OF LAS VEGAS-Fully Furnished!



THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!

-Set on a half acre at the 13th fairway of a prestigious private country club 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.

-Grand Ballroom,.with 30 foot ceilings and a fireplace

-Dining room that seats 24+ both of which can be outfitted for your Weddings, family event or corporate event served by the professional gourmet kitchen.

-Golf course views /lush landscaping surround this hidden property.

-Heated Pool, Jacuzzi and outdoor cooking island, a fire pit and fountains adorn the lush landscaping.

-all bedrooms have Jacuzzi tubs, balconies and views of the golf course

-Pool Table Room,

-Den/Pool table/Bar

-Media Room

-Library/office

-wine cellar

-fully furnished

-Workout room-infrared Sauna, Infrared sauna, Ozone Sauna,Hoist Gym equipment, steam shower, infrared workout bike, elliptical, Car.O.L AI bike free weights

-Can be configured between 4 and 7 bedrooms as needed.

-Every window has a Rolladen shutter system that gives you 100% complete privacy.

