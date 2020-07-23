All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 8625 Lakeridge Circle.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

8625 Lakeridge Circle

8625 Lakeridge Circle · (714) 887-4015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8625 Lakeridge Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 12 baths, $30000 · Avail. Aug 1

$30,000

5 Bed · 12 Bath · 15783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
Available 08/01/20 OASIS IN THE DESERT OF LAS VEGAS-Fully Furnished! - Property Id: 321801

THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!
-Set on a half acre at the 13th fairway of a prestigious private country club 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.
-Grand Ballroom,.with 30 foot ceilings and a fireplace
-Dining room that seats 24+ both of which can be outfitted for your Weddings, family event or corporate event served by the professional gourmet kitchen.
-Golf course views /lush landscaping surround this hidden property.
-Heated Pool, Jacuzzi and outdoor cooking island, a fire pit and fountains adorn the lush landscaping.
-all bedrooms have Jacuzzi tubs, balconies and views of the golf course
-Pool Table Room,
-Den/Pool table/Bar
-Media Room
-Library/office
-wine cellar
-fully furnished
-Workout room-infrared Sauna, Infrared sauna, Ozone Sauna,Hoist Gym equipment, steam shower, infrared workout bike, elliptical, Car.O.L AI bike free weights
-Can be configured between 4 and 7 bedrooms as needed.
-Every window has a Rolladen shutter system that gives you 100% complete privacy.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/8625-lakeridge-circle-las-vegas-nv/321801
Property Id 321801

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5976374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

