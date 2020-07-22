Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill clubhouse conference room guest parking internet access playground smoke-free community

Diamond Vista is the best of both worlds - rental homes leased and managed like an apartment community. We offer 3 and 4 bedroom free standing homes all with attached garages and private outdoor space. Come see for yourself what sets us apart.