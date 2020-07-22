All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

Diamond Vista

Open Now until 5pm
3779 Autzen Stadium Way · (918) 215-7233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3779 Autzen Stadium Way, Las Vegas, NV 89115
Nellis Air Force Base

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Diamond Vista.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
clubhouse
conference room
guest parking
internet access
playground
smoke-free community
Diamond Vista is the best of both worlds - rental homes leased and managed like an apartment community. We offer 3 and 4 bedroom free standing homes all with attached garages and private outdoor space. Come see for yourself what sets us apart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 - $450 (non-refundable) per pet depending upon size.
limit: 2 pets per apartment home.
rent: $30 - $40 per month.
restrictions: Weight limit of 80 pounds per pet, and aggressive breeds are prohibited.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Diamond Vista have any available units?
Diamond Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Diamond Vista have?
Some of Diamond Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Diamond Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Diamond Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Diamond Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Diamond Vista is pet friendly.
Does Diamond Vista offer parking?
Yes, Diamond Vista offers parking.
Does Diamond Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Diamond Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Diamond Vista have a pool?
No, Diamond Vista does not have a pool.
Does Diamond Vista have accessible units?
Yes, Diamond Vista has accessible units.
Does Diamond Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Diamond Vista has units with dishwashers.
