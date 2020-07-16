All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 2 2020

816 ELMSTONE Place

816 Elmstone Place · (702) 525-9947
Location

816 Elmstone Place, Las Vegas, NV 89138

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,850

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3095 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Newly Built - ONLY A YEAR OLD! This Summerlin beauty is 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths inside main house & a bedroom & bath w walk-in shower in casita. Casita is separate entrance in the courtyard. Stunning gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space & full pantry. Open concept kitchen/dining/living room and den/office are downstairs. Upstairs media room & laundry room w washer & dryer. Master suite is roomy with separate tub and shower, double sinks, double closets. Ceiling fans in all bedroom & outside patio. Blinds installed throughout. Large yard is easy to maintain with desert landscaping. Close to everything Summerlin, I-215, shopping and services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 ELMSTONE Place have any available units?
816 ELMSTONE Place has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 ELMSTONE Place have?
Some of 816 ELMSTONE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 ELMSTONE Place currently offering any rent specials?
816 ELMSTONE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 ELMSTONE Place pet-friendly?
No, 816 ELMSTONE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 816 ELMSTONE Place offer parking?
Yes, 816 ELMSTONE Place offers parking.
Does 816 ELMSTONE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 ELMSTONE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 ELMSTONE Place have a pool?
No, 816 ELMSTONE Place does not have a pool.
Does 816 ELMSTONE Place have accessible units?
No, 816 ELMSTONE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 816 ELMSTONE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 ELMSTONE Place has units with dishwashers.
