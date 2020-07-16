816 ELMSTONE Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage media room

Newly Built - ONLY A YEAR OLD! This Summerlin beauty is 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths inside main house & a bedroom & bath w walk-in shower in casita. Casita is separate entrance in the courtyard. Stunning gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet space & full pantry. Open concept kitchen/dining/living room and den/office are downstairs. Upstairs media room & laundry room w washer & dryer. Master suite is roomy with separate tub and shower, double sinks, double closets. Ceiling fans in all bedroom & outside patio. Blinds installed throughout. Large yard is easy to maintain with desert landscaping. Close to everything Summerlin, I-215, shopping and services.