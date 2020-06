Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Highly upgraded Desert shores home! Stunning master bedroom downstairs, and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Vaulted ceilings, low maintenance new tile flooring, and a chefs dream WOLF gas stove in kitchen. This home also features NEST thermostats on both levels of the home--MUST SEE home in Desert shores nieghborhood, which is surrounded by four lakes and a Lagoon park re-opening June 16th!