Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

784 SAN JACOMA PL Available 08/07/20 VISTA VERDE AT SUMMERLIN 3bd 2.5 bth WITH PRIVATE POOL & SPA - THIS HOME IS BEAUTIFUL! Spacious kitchen with island and tile countertops, Large living room with fireplace, 3 oversized bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom has 5 pc master on suite and a walk in closet with custom wood shelving that is HUGE!!! Secluded landscaping and privacy fencing surround the Pool and spa right outside your back door. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE! PETS CONSIDERED WITH APPROVED PET APPLICATION AND NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE.-CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING 702-685-9999.

When submitting an application the following information is required,

- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks

- Application fee - $75 per adult

- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements

- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs 3 MONTHS

- Previous landlord reference with 2 yr history include contact number including fax or e-mail.

With Results there is NEVER A HOLDING FEE!



(RLNE2606116)