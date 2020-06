Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

GORGEOUS SECOND FLOOR CONDO READY FOR YOU TO CALL HOME. FEATURING THREE BEDROOMS/TWO FULL BATHS, PLUSH CARPETING THROUGH OUT, FULLY EQUIPPED STEP SAVER KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, AND AMPLE CLOSET/STORAGE SPACE OFF OF THE BALCONY. COMMUNITY FEATURES ALL OF THE AMENITIES – POOL, SPA, PLAYGROUND, BBQ AREAS, AND MUCH MORE. DON’T MISS A CHANCE TO CALL THIS ONE HOME!!