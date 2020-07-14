All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain

3540 N Hualapai Way · (775) 312-5389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3540 N Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV 89129
Cheyenne Hualapai

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2035 · Avail. Aug 11

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2027 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1204 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Perfectly situated in the peaceful foothills of Lone Mountain in Las Vegas, Nevada, Tierra Villas is the ideal place to call home! Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. Living at Tierra Villas, means you're close to public transportation, shopping, entertainment and all that Las Vegas has to offer. Come home to Tierra Villas where you'll find the apartment home that's perfect for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $250-$850
Move-in Fees: $200 Cleaning Fee
Additional: Stronly recommend
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed and Weight (40 lbs)
Parking Details: 1 Free Covered Parking Spot, Uncovered is first come first serve.
Storage Details: Detached Garages Available for additional cost

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain have any available units?
Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain has 4 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain have?
Some of Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain currently offering any rent specials?
Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain pet-friendly?
Yes, Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain is pet friendly.
Does Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain offer parking?
Yes, Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain offers parking.
Does Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain have a pool?
Yes, Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain has a pool.
Does Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain have accessible units?
No, Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain does not have accessible units.
Does Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain has units with dishwashers.
