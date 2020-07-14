Tierra Villas at Lone Mountain

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $250-$850
Move-in Fees: $200 Cleaning Fee
Additional: Stronly recommend
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed and Weight (40 lbs)
Parking Details: 1 Free Covered Parking Spot, Uncovered is first come first serve.
Storage Details: Detached Garages Available for additional cost