south shores
327 Apartments for rent in South Shores, Las Vegas, NV
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Mariner at South Shores
2201 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,340
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1199 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Las Vegas, NV, is easy when you lease from Mariner at South Shores. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2120 SEALION #202
2120 Sealion Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1038 sqft
*COMING SOON* 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED CONDO - *COMING SOON* THIS CONDO IS A MUST SEE! SPACIOUS 1000+ SQ FT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8221 SWAN LAKE Avenue
8221 Swan Lake Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
3099 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom house w/ private pool & basketball court. Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, pantry and tile flooring. Large family room w/ ceiling fan, fireplace, and wet bar.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7730 Secret Shore
7730 Secret Shore Drive, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1005 sqft
This unit come furnished. This two bedroom, two bath is located on the second floor with a balcony off the dining room, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Each bedroom has two closets with mirrored closet doors.
Results within 1 mile of South Shores
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Inspire
2656 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,125
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1210 sqft
Large balconies with Las Vegas views. Chef's kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and islands. In-unit washers and dryers. State-of-the-art gym, coffee bar, on-site garages and outdoor lounge areas. Just off I-95 at W. Cheyenne Ave.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Bella Solara
7101 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$937
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1155 sqft
Community features include a resort-like pool, a gym and covered parking. The pet-friendly interiors boast roommate-style plans, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Mere minutes from I-95, and close to many restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
St. Lucia
2150 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1144 sqft
Convenient location close to I-95 and Summerlin Parkway. Apartments have large pantries, stainless steel appliances and plush carpeting. Community offers playground, bocce ball and bark park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205
1908 Mountain Hills Court, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
707 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy upstairs condo in the gated La Posada community. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Las Vegas. -Move-in special! $250.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1830 N Buffalo Dr. #1050
1830 North Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 BEDROOM CONDO ON THE FIRST FLOOR! - 2 Bed & 2 Bath condo near Summerlin Pkwy Area and located on the 1st floor. Spacious living area. Community is gated with a community pool. All located near shops & food.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3151 Soaring Gulls Drive 2180
3151 Soaring Gulls Drive, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3151 Soaring Gulls Unit 2180 - Beautiful unit, completely rehab, it comes with new full paint, new laminate floor (No Carpet). Two bedrooms unit. (RLNE5264566)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1150 N Buffalo Dr 1102
1150 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
973 sqft
FANTASTIC 1ST FLOOR UNIT IN GATED COMMUNITY-NW!! - FANTASTIC 1ST FLOOR UNIT IN GATED COMMUNITY-NW!! Great unit features open & spacious living w/separate dining area. Tile flooring thru-out living area.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7948 DECKER CANYON Drive
7948 Decker Canyon Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
912 sqft
Oh wow! This SPACIOUS 2BDR located on the 2nd floor features beautiful laminate flooring throughout bedrooms and living area, 2 full baths and a gated patio. all located in the beautiful Rock Springs community near Buffalo & Vegas Dr.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7621 ROCKFIELD Drive
7621 Rockfield Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1134 sqft
SUMMERLIN SINGLE STORY! OPEN FLOOR PLAN. ENGINEERED WOOD AND TILE FLOORING! TWO TONE PAINT, VAULTED CEILINGS, DECORATIVE NICHES AND POT SHELVES. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS, ISLAND, B/I MICROWAVE & RECESSED LIGHTING.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2237 Wilhelmina
2237 Wilhelmina Circle, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2005 sqft
FURNISHED MONTHLY RENTAL (2 MONTH MINIMUM) ON THIS BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED HOME JUST OUTSIDE OF DESERT SHORES AND SUMMERLIN. THIS SINGLE STORY HOME SITS ON A CORNER LOT WITH RV PARKING. HUGE 8X8 SHED OUTSIDE FOR EXTRA STORAGE.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
8229 Dolphin Bay Court
8229 Dolphin Bay Court, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1800 sqft
Pool Home in the beautiful Desert Shores Community This remodeled, single story, FULLY furnished house is painted using warm neutrals & surrounded by lush landscape, a large private pool with plenty of shaded porch areas.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1505 BLACKCOMBE Street
1505 Blackcombe Street, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED 3 bed condo with Beautiful Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring; NEW PAINT; NEW BUILT-IN MICROWAVE; NEW REFRIGERATOR; NEW GAS DRYER; Very Spacious condo located in a superb community close to all shopping & Summerlin
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2732 Port Of Call
2732 Port of Call Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1663 sqft
Come home to this stunning WATERFRONT SINGLE STORY HOME in the sought out Desert Shores community with Mountain AND Lake views! Wake up to the view of the calming lake! This newly upgraded home has many desirable features including open floorplan,
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1028 Allure Drive
1028 Allure Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1148 sqft
NICE GATED COMMUNITY. GREAT LOCATION, 2 STORY THOWN HOUSE WITH COMMUNITY POOL, 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 AND 1/2 BATHS .READY TO MOVE IN. TOTALLY UPGRADED, VERY CLEAN UNIT WITH ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, NEW CARET AND FLOORING.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1404 SEWARD Street
1404 Seward Street, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1204 sqft
VERY OPEN 2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH NEW PAINT, GATED COMMUNITY WITH FITNESS CENTER AND COMMUNITY POOL AND SPA, VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
7709 HIMALAYAS AV #103 - 1, BLDG 21
7709 Himalayas Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1344 sqft
NICE 3 BEDRM/2 BATH CONDO IN GREAT LOCATION. SECURE, GATED COMMUNITY. UNIT FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, APPLIANCES, TILE AND CARPET FLOORS. NEWLY PAINTED. NEW STOVE. CONVENIENT TO FREEWAYS, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT. WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL IT HOME!!
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1908 High Valley Court - 203
1908 High Valley Court, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1243 sqft
Three bedroom, two bathroom second floor condo located in the community of La Posada. Enjoy all of the amenities this beautifully maintained community has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2912 Cape Verde Lane
2912 Cape Verde Lane, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1857 sqft
Desired Desert Shores location with a sparkling pool to combat this crazy Vegas heat! Bright and cheerful home with tons of natural light offers you 3 beds + a loft.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1432 Sycamore Spring
1432 Sycamore Spring Court, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1393 sqft
Patio overlooks community pool for this unique 3 bedroom with living room built ins and non-working fireplace (will not be repaired), separate dining area off kitchen, no carpet - Man made flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
8237 Dolphin Bay Court
8237 Dolphin Bay Court, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1785 sqft
Desert Shores Community Home. Feel right at home and enjoy all Vegas has to offer in this recently remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath + attached 2 car garage in the Summerlin area.