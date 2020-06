Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Awesome single story home in gated community in the Northwest side of the Valley. Great open floorplan with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. Vaulted ceilings in rear living room, and a backyard with a patio and gate access! Convenient to I-215 highway, schools, and tons of shopping & dining on North Decatur & 215. Small pets considered with deposit.