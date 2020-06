Amenities

5301 CLOUDS REST AVE Available 06/15/20 STUNNING 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH W/ DEN IN NORTHWEST LAS VEGAS!! RV PARKING!! - WELCOME TO 5301 CLOUDS REST!



THIS CHARMING 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH A DEN FEATURES DESERT LANDSCAPING AND A COVERED PATIO IN THE FRONT EXTERIOR. AS YOU ENTER THE HOME YOU ARE GREETED WITH A WARM FIREPLACE AND OPEN FEEL. THE SIZABLE KITCHEN PRESENTS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AN OVERSIZED PANTRY AND SO MUCH MORE! THE MASTER BEDROOM SHOWCASES A LARGE WALKIN CLOSET, A SOAKING TUB W/ A SEPERATE SHOWER AND DUAL SINKS!



THIS PROPERTY SITS ON A CONSIDERABLE LOT WITH RV PARKING!!

Shed is not available for tenant use, owner to use for special occasions



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$1550 Security Deposit (Refundable)

$300 Pet Fee (per pet) (Non-Refundable)



TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR $50 MONTHLY ALARM FEE

PETS OKAY

NO SMOKING



