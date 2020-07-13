Kaleidoscope Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub package receiving internet access

Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in Las Vegas, NV. A community featuring unparalleled amenities all while located in Las Vegas, with easy access to Highway 95 and W Cheyenne Ave, Kaleidoscope is just minutes away from Rainbow Promenade Shopping Center, exclusive dining, entertainment and so much more.



Kaleidoscope provides its residents a wide selection of unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a swimming pool and spa, hammock garden, 24-hour fitness center, and pet park.



Lounge poolside, enjoy our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day or night, out on the town. You deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just l