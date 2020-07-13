All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like Kaleidoscope Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
Kaleidoscope Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:13 AM

Kaleidoscope Apartments

2500 N Rainbow Blvd · (702) 508-7971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2500 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2051 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 1035 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 1075 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kaleidoscope Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
internet access
/* Scrolling Text at Top */
#marquee {
font-size: 1.3em;
font-weight: bold;
font-variant: small-caps;
text-transform: uppercase;
color: #67259b;
padding: 5px 0;
}

Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in Las Vegas, NV. A community featuring unparalleled amenities all while located in Las Vegas, with easy access to Highway 95 and W Cheyenne Ave, Kaleidoscope is just minutes away from Rainbow Promenade Shopping Center, exclusive dining, entertainment and so much more.

Kaleidoscope provides its residents a wide selection of unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a swimming pool and spa, hammock garden, 24-hour fitness center, and pet park.

Lounge poolside, enjoy our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day or night, out on the town. You deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just l

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kaleidoscope Apartments have any available units?
Kaleidoscope Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Kaleidoscope Apartments have?
Some of Kaleidoscope Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kaleidoscope Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kaleidoscope Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kaleidoscope Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kaleidoscope Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kaleidoscope Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kaleidoscope Apartments offers parking.
Does Kaleidoscope Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kaleidoscope Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kaleidoscope Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Kaleidoscope Apartments has a pool.
Does Kaleidoscope Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kaleidoscope Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kaleidoscope Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kaleidoscope Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Kaleidoscope Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summerhill Pointe Apartments
9501 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Juhl
353 E Bonneville Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89101
20 Fifty One
2051 N Torrey Pines Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
The Neon Apartments
505 Desert Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89106
Vintage Pointe
6500 Vegas Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
The Edmond at Hacienda
5280 W Hacienda Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Gloria Park Villas
3625 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity