Kaleidoscope Apartments

Amenities
Sign a lease and access a lifestyle in one of the premier apartment communities in Las Vegas, NV. A community featuring unparalleled amenities all while located in Las Vegas, with easy access to Highway 95 and W Cheyenne Ave, Kaleidoscope is just minutes away from Rainbow Promenade Shopping Center, exclusive dining, entertainment and so much more.
Kaleidoscope provides its residents a wide selection of unique one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a swimming pool and spa, hammock garden, 24-hour fitness center, and pet park.
Lounge poolside, enjoy our pet-friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day or night, out on the town. You deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just l