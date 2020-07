Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Relocators' dream home. Completely remodeled, open floor plan, ranch style house in established, centrally located, neighborhood adjacent to "Muni" golf course. Why move twice? Completely furnished with linens, cookware and flatware. Largest bedroom boasts an on suite bwalk in shower with ceiling rain head. Extra large kitchen island serves as hub of great room perfect for spreading out if working from home or catching up on the days events while prepping any meal.