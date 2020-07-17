2732 Port Of Call

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to this stunning WATERFRONT SINGLE STORY HOME in the sought out Desert Shores community with Mountain AND Lake views! Wake up to the view of the calming lake! This newly upgraded home has many desirable features including open floorplan, custom paint, wood-like flooring, new energy efficient doors and windows, low maintenance landscaping and much more. Chef's gourmet kitchen has quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. See docs section. Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify all info.