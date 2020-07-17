All apartments in Las Vegas
2732 Port Of Call
2732 Port Of Call

2732 Port of Call Drive · (702) 401-1404
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2732 Port of Call Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Desert Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come home to this stunning WATERFRONT SINGLE STORY HOME in the sought out Desert Shores community with Mountain AND Lake views! Wake up to the view of the calming lake! This newly upgraded home has many desirable features including open floorplan, custom paint, wood-like flooring, new energy efficient doors and windows, low maintenance landscaping and much more. Chef's gourmet kitchen has quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. See docs section. Tenant and Tenant's agent to verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Port Of Call have any available units?
2732 Port Of Call has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 Port Of Call have?
Some of 2732 Port Of Call's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 Port Of Call currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Port Of Call is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Port Of Call pet-friendly?
No, 2732 Port Of Call is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 2732 Port Of Call offer parking?
Yes, 2732 Port Of Call offers parking.
Does 2732 Port Of Call have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Port Of Call does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Port Of Call have a pool?
No, 2732 Port Of Call does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Port Of Call have accessible units?
No, 2732 Port Of Call does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Port Of Call have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2732 Port Of Call has units with dishwashers.
