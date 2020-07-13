Wyandotte Apartment Homes

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup patio / balcony oven range Property Amenities business center pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub internet access playground

Come home to Wyandotte! We have beautiful 3 and 4 bedroom homes with walk in closets and ceiling fans. We have onsite management, 24 hour emergency maintenance, and a business center for your convienence. We are located in the heart of the Fabulous Las Vegas strip and close to the bus line, shopping, entertainment and schools.