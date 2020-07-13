Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wyandotte Apartment Homes.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
internet access
playground
Come home to Wyandotte! We have beautiful 3 and 4 bedroom homes with walk in closets and ceiling fans. We have onsite management, 24 hour emergency maintenance, and a business center for your convienence. We are located in the heart of the Fabulous Las Vegas strip and close to the bus line, shopping, entertainment and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Wyandotte Apartment Homes have any available units?
Wyandotte Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Wyandotte Apartment Homes have?
Some of Wyandotte Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wyandotte Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Wyandotte Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wyandotte Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Wyandotte Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Wyandotte Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Wyandotte Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Wyandotte Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wyandotte Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wyandotte Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Wyandotte Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Wyandotte Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Wyandotte Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Wyandotte Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wyandotte Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.