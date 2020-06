Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Beautiful home with brand new carpet and recently painted. Great living room area with separate family room on first floor with huge additional living space/sun room with skylights, ceilings fans, and 4 sliders to backyard. Separate laundry room, nice kitchen with island and plenty of storage space. Desert landscape for easy maintenance. Home is conveniently closed to parks, schools, shopping and entertainment. Come and see it as it won't last!