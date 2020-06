Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on corner lot with easy to maintain desert landscaping in front and backyard. Home features laminate wood flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. One bedroom and bathroom located downstairs. Living room has a brick fireplace, perfect to give your home that cozy feel. Kitchen includes tile counter tops and fluorescent lighting. Master bedroom is very spacious and has a large walk in closet and features carpet flooring.