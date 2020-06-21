All apartments in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201
1521 Linnbaker Lane
Las Vegas
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

1521 Linnbaker Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Near Nellis & Owens - Up for rent is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs condo on Linnbaker Ln. between Owens and Nellis. This is a gated community.
The rent is $1100.00 per month. A deposit of $1100.00 is also required. The deposit may be split into 3 payments if we can verify good rental history. Application fee is $30.00 per adult. Lease term is 1 year. If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment to see this property please contact Oasis Realty at 702-737-0468. Also, check out OasisRealtyInc.com for more available units.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 have any available units?
1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 offer parking?
No, 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 have a pool?
No, 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 have accessible units?
No, 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
