1521 Linnbaker Ln. #201

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Near Nellis & Owens - Up for rent is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom upstairs condo on Linnbaker Ln. between Owens and Nellis. This is a gated community.

The rent is $1100.00 per month. A deposit of $1100.00 is also required. The deposit may be split into 3 payments if we can verify good rental history. Application fee is $30.00 per adult. Lease term is 1 year. If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment to see this property please contact Oasis Realty at 702-737-0468. Also, check out OasisRealtyInc.com for more available units.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834679)