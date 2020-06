Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

STUNNING SHORT TERM RENTAL WITH POOL LOCATED IN A CUL DE SAC! *** FULLY FURNISHED AND READY FOR MOVE IN *** THIS HOME FEATURES AN OVERSIZED BACKYARD WITH A SWIMMING POOL. 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS WITH WET BAR ADJACENT TO THE LIVING ROOM. LARGE GREAT SPACE WITH DINING AND LIVING ROOM ADJACENT TO THE KITCHEN. TONS AND TONS OF UPGRADES! CLOSE TO BOCA PARK AND EASY ACCESS TO THE SUMMERLIN PARKWAY. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! ***