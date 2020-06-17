All apartments in Las Vegas
1401 e Carson Ave

1401 Carson Avenue · (702) 545-5129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 Carson Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Downtown Las Vegas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
14th and Carson - Property Id: 230005

Description
14th & Carson Luxury Studios is a 17-unit luxury studio apartment complex within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and one block from Fremont Street. This is the perfect location for anyone that wants to live or work in downtown Las Vegas! Completely remodeled in 2018, all units are BRAND NEW and feature: Top-end stainless steel appliances White Italian marble-tile floors throughout High-grade granite counter tops Frosted glass doors/showers Air conditioning 24-hour security camera surveillance Secured and gated parking Fully fenced property with an electronic keypad entry Laundry room on-site All utilities included! (Water, power, gas, trash, WiFi, etc.) Rent is $850 for luxury studio units. Rent includes water, power, gas, trash, WiFi, and 24hr security surveillance. ALL utilities are included! Contact for viewing. 7025455129
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 e Carson Ave have any available units?
1401 e Carson Ave has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 e Carson Ave have?
Some of 1401 e Carson Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 e Carson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1401 e Carson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 e Carson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 e Carson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1401 e Carson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1401 e Carson Ave does offer parking.
Does 1401 e Carson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 e Carson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 e Carson Ave have a pool?
No, 1401 e Carson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1401 e Carson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1401 e Carson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 e Carson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 e Carson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
