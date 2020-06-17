1401 e Carson Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

14th & Carson Luxury Studios is a 17-unit luxury studio apartment complex within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and one block from Fremont Street. This is the perfect location for anyone that wants to live or work in downtown Las Vegas! Completely remodeled in 2018, all units are BRAND NEW and feature: Top-end stainless steel appliances White Italian marble-tile floors throughout High-grade granite counter tops Frosted glass doors/showers Air conditioning 24-hour security camera surveillance Secured and gated parking Fully fenced property with an electronic keypad entry Laundry room on-site All utilities included! (Water, power, gas, trash, WiFi, etc.) Rent is $850 for luxury studio units. Rent includes water, power, gas, trash, WiFi, and 24hr security surveillance. ALL utilities are included! Contact for viewing. 7025455129

