10831 ORGANIC DR Available 06/30/20 *COMING SOON* EXTRAVAGANT SINGLE STORY HOME WITH VIEW OF SPARKLING CITY! - WELCOME TO 10831 ORGANIC DRIVE!



THIS EXTRAVAGANT SINGLE STORY HOME IN LAS VEGAS FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS / 2 BATHROOMS. THIS CORNER LOT PROVIDES CURB APPEAL WITH PAVED AND EASY DESERT LANDSCAPING. THE MASTER BATHROOM FEATURES AN OVER SIZED SHOWER WITH DUAL SHOWER HEADS & A TILE BUILT IN SEAT, DUAL SINKS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND TILE FLOORING.



THE OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ISLAND WITH A BREAKFAST BAR, TILE BACK SPLASH, RECESS LIGHTING, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WHITE CABINETS & DUAL OVENS. CEILING FANS THROUGH OUT!



THE DINING / LIVING ROOM HAS DUAL ENTRY TO THE HUGE CORNER LOT BACKYARD WITH A VIEW OF THE CITY AND SPARKLING LIGHTS! THIS HOME WILL WOW YOU THE MOMENT YOU WALK IN!



Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing

$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$2525 Security Deposit (Refundable)

$300 Pet Fee (Per Pet) (Non-Refundable)



NO SMOKING

PETS WITH OWNER APPROVAL



