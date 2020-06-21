All apartments in Las Vegas
10450 Prairie Mountain Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

10450 Prairie Mountain Ave

10450 Prairie Mountain Ave · (702) 503-1282
Location

10450 Prairie Mountain Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89166
Providence

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
dog park
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Spacious Home in Providence Community with all Community Amenities - A beautiful home that has a spacious floor plan with all the bells and whistles in upgrades including S/S appliances, quartz counter tops, upgraded backsplash, stylish and modern flooring, walk-in pantry, water softener, reverse osmosis, built in surround sound, and fresh paint. The Providence Community has everything you need including Community Pool/Spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, exercise room, fitness center, Park, playground, pet park, security, social activities through the clubhouse. Backyard landscaping in progress. This is a don't miss it kind of home. Call our office at 702-503-1282 with any information or questions you need and to schedule a viewing soon. Move In Ready.

(RLNE5835360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave have any available units?
10450 Prairie Mountain Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave have?
Some of 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10450 Prairie Mountain Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave offer parking?
No, 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave does not offer parking.
Does 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave has a pool.
Does 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave have accessible units?
No, 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10450 Prairie Mountain Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
