10450 Prairie Mountain Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Spacious Home in Providence Community with all Community Amenities - A beautiful home that has a spacious floor plan with all the bells and whistles in upgrades including S/S appliances, quartz counter tops, upgraded backsplash, stylish and modern flooring, walk-in pantry, water softener, reverse osmosis, built in surround sound, and fresh paint. The Providence Community has everything you need including Community Pool/Spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, exercise room, fitness center, Park, playground, pet park, security, social activities through the clubhouse. Backyard landscaping in progress. This is a don't miss it kind of home. Call our office at 702-503-1282 with any information or questions you need and to schedule a viewing soon. Move In Ready.
(RLNE5835360)