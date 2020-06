Amenities

Property Amenities pool hot tub

Summerlin Town home! - Entering into this beautiful Summerlin home, you will find carpet and tiled flooring, neutral color painted walls, and an expansive living room. The open kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets, granite countertops, a centered island, and all stainless steel appliances. This Queensridge community contains many amenities such as pool, spa, and park! Apply online today! There is an additional $45/Mo for Sewer, Trash & Credit Bureau Reporting



(RLNE5621205)