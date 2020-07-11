39 Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV with move-in specials
1 of 21
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 32
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 43
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 30
1 of 27
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 39
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 27
During the gold rush, a great pioneer told his people, "Pick up of your shovels, raise your spirits, and I will lead you to the Promised Land." When they arrived in the oasis of the Las Vegas Valley, he said, "Lay down your shovels, drink your spirits, and Viva Las Vegas, because this is the Promised Land."
These days, however, the economy and the casinos will take your shovels, drain your spirits, and foreclose on your Promised Land, so you'd be wise to get out of the fast lane and settle into a nice apartment over here in Henderson. It's certainly a more relaxing place to call home, with the Vegas Strip just a twinkling of lights in the horizon of beautiful desert skies and far off mountains. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Henderson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Henderson apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.