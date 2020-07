Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage hot tub cats allowed basketball court bbq/grill concierge e-payments internet access internet cafe

Welcome to your new living experience at Villa Serena Apartment Homes, surrounded by the always vibrant city of Henderson, Nevada. Located within Clark County School District, Villa Serena Apartment Homes offers distinctive and renovated 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans to accommodate your own personal style and touch.



Your new home includes luxurious, renovated features such as an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher, stylish color schemes, fireplaces in select homes and personal-access alarm systems for your convenience and peace-of-mind. From an outdoor swimming pool with daybeds and a spa for a refreshing swim or lounge to friendly playgrounds for activity time, Villa Serena Apartment Homes offers an abundance of amenities for you and those who matter most to you.



Contact a community associate today for your personal tour of Villa Serena Apartment Homes.