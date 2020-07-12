/
macdonald highlands
269 Apartments for rent in MacDonald Highlands, Henderson, NV
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Arroyo Grande
225 S Stephanie St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1128 sqft
Located in Green Valley, a master-planned community in Henderson with top-rated schools and a thriving business community. We are within minutes of the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino, the famous District shopping village and the I-215 Beltway.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1352 Enchanted River Dr
1352 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,688
5267 sqft
1352 Enchanted River Dr- 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 5267SQFT - Address: 1352 Enchanted River Dr Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 6.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1313 HOPEWELL Avenue
1313 Hopewell Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
Great single story home on a large lot with 3 Bedrooms with a large den/office. Formal Living and dinning room with a large great room open to the kitchen and nook.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
587 Saint Croix Street
587 Saint Croix Street, Henderson, NV
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
13706 sqft
Luxuriate in thrilling Strip/mountain/golf course views providing majestic framework for an incredible architectural masterpiece.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
438 Tranquil Peak
438 Tranquil Peak Ct, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2892 sqft
MUST SEE THIS STUNNING BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN MACDONALD HIGHLANDS HILLSIDE HOME BY CHRISTOPHER HOMES. VERTICAL LIVING AT ITS FINEST WITH AMAZING CITY/STRIP VIEWS.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1308 Enchanted River
1308 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
4061 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful BRIGHT SINGLE STORY home on the 10th Tee of Dragon Ridge CC. Cul-De-Sac Home in Guard Gated at MacDonald Highlands -Double Gate- Nice Courtyard Entry, Spacious Family RM w/ Fire Place & Gourmet Kitchen w/ Big Granite Island.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,347
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Edge at Traverse Point
1131 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,179
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style landscaped community located close to Galleria Mall. Units are characterized by granite counters, thermostat for climate control and HUE lighting. Pet-friendly community with a dog park.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
25 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,172
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
11 Units Available
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1205 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, is easy when you lease from Cielo Apartment Homes. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
7 Units Available
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,286
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1188 sqft
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
6 Units Available
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,388
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
52 Units Available
Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,270
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1052 sqft
The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, Alta NV is the ideal place to escape from it all.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,725
1206 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2885 sqft
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
4 Units Available
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,317
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
One60
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1479 sqft
Modern apartment community featuring on-site recycling, group exercise classes, EV charging, a coffee cafe, and a dog park. In Henderson near the junction of I-215 and I-515.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 MISTY GARDEN ST.
212 Misty Garden Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1698 sqft
212 MISTY GARDEN ST. Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOMS- CASTIA WITH FULL BATH. FULLY REMODELED - WONDERFULLY FULLY REMODELED HOME FOR RENT. FURNISHED. UPGRADES THROUGHOUT. GATED COMMUNITY IN GREEN VALLEY.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
236 Palmetto Pointe Drive
236 Palmetto Pointe Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2692 sqft
3 bedroom beauty in Henderson! - IMMACULATE single story home in Henderson with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. This home features a Large master bedroom with a Walk in closet. A Large kitchen with an island, granite counters, and tons of cabinet space.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
262 Sandrock Pointe Lane
262 Sandrock Pointe Lane, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1846 sqft
Green Valley Ranch Beauty*Single-story tastefully remodeled property w/ all the gorgeous finishes*Features new cabinets, paint, flooring, shutters, fixtures, appliances, etc*Chefs kitchen with massive waterfall island, cooktop & double ovens*3
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2058 Smoketree Village Circle
2058 Smoketree Village Circle, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1435 sqft
2058 Smoketree Village Circle Available 08/01/20 Contemporary Style 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, Nevada - ALL DRESSED UP AND WAITING! This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
481 Elkhurst Place
481 Elkhurst Place, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1130 sqft
WELCOME HOME ~ Single story gem located at Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, 2 spacious bedrooms, wood laminate & tile floors, ceiling fans, washer/dryer, private backyard w/ covered
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1709 Franklin Chase Terrace
1709 Franklin Chase Terrace, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1418 sqft
Gorgeous single story townhome in gated community in Green Valley Ranch! Paint touch-ups done, tile flooring, brand new carpet, covered patio, all appliances, new ceiling fans, and all new lighting, blinds.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1761 Lily Pond Cir
1761 Lily Pond Circle, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1489 sqft
Cute single story Green Valley Townhouse! - This gated community townhouse features granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen, a large living area, backyard, two car attached garage, community pool and spa, clubhouse, and more.