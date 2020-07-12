Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

269 Apartments for rent in MacDonald Highlands, Henderson, NV

Verified

5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Arroyo Grande
225 S Stephanie St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1128 sqft
Located in Green Valley, a master-planned community in Henderson with top-rated schools and a thriving business community. We are within minutes of the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino, the famous District shopping village and the I-215 Beltway.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1352 Enchanted River Dr
1352 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,688
5267 sqft
1352 Enchanted River Dr- 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, 5267SQFT - Address: 1352 Enchanted River Dr Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 6.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1313 HOPEWELL Avenue
1313 Hopewell Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
Great single story home on a large lot with 3 Bedrooms with a large den/office. Formal Living and dinning room with a large great room open to the kitchen and nook.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
587 Saint Croix Street
587 Saint Croix Street, Henderson, NV
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
13706 sqft
Luxuriate in thrilling Strip/mountain/golf course views providing majestic framework for an incredible architectural masterpiece.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
438 Tranquil Peak
438 Tranquil Peak Ct, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2892 sqft
MUST SEE THIS STUNNING BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN MACDONALD HIGHLANDS HILLSIDE HOME BY CHRISTOPHER HOMES. VERTICAL LIVING AT ITS FINEST WITH AMAZING CITY/STRIP VIEWS.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1308 Enchanted River
1308 Enchanted River Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
4061 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful BRIGHT SINGLE STORY home on the 10th Tee of Dragon Ridge CC. Cul-De-Sac Home in Guard Gated at MacDonald Highlands -Double Gate- Nice Courtyard Entry, Spacious Family RM w/ Fire Place & Gourmet Kitchen w/ Big Granite Island.
Verified

27 Units Available
$
27 Units Available
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,347
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
Verified

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Edge at Traverse Point
1131 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,179
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style landscaped community located close to Galleria Mall. Units are characterized by granite counters, thermostat for climate control and HUE lighting. Pet-friendly community with a dog park.
Verified

10 Units Available
$
10 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified

25 Units Available
25 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,172
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Verified

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1205 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, is easy when you lease from Cielo Apartment Homes. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
Verified

7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,286
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1188 sqft
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
Verified

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,388
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
Verified

52 Units Available
52 Units Available
Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,270
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1052 sqft
The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, Alta NV is the ideal place to escape from it all.
Verified

12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,725
1206 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2885 sqft
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,317
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
Verified

7 Units Available
$
7 Units Available
One60
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1479 sqft
Modern apartment community featuring on-site recycling, group exercise classes, EV charging, a coffee cafe, and a dog park. In Henderson near the junction of I-215 and I-515.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
212 MISTY GARDEN ST.
212 Misty Garden Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1698 sqft
212 MISTY GARDEN ST. Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOMS- CASTIA WITH FULL BATH. FULLY REMODELED - WONDERFULLY FULLY REMODELED HOME FOR RENT. FURNISHED. UPGRADES THROUGHOUT. GATED COMMUNITY IN GREEN VALLEY.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
236 Palmetto Pointe Drive
236 Palmetto Pointe Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2692 sqft
3 bedroom beauty in Henderson! - IMMACULATE single story home in Henderson with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. This home features a Large master bedroom with a Walk in closet. A Large kitchen with an island, granite counters, and tons of cabinet space.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
262 Sandrock Pointe Lane
262 Sandrock Pointe Lane, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1846 sqft
Green Valley Ranch Beauty*Single-story tastefully remodeled property w/ all the gorgeous finishes*Features new cabinets, paint, flooring, shutters, fixtures, appliances, etc*Chefs kitchen with massive waterfall island, cooktop & double ovens*3

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2058 Smoketree Village Circle
2058 Smoketree Village Circle, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1435 sqft
2058 Smoketree Village Circle Available 08/01/20 Contemporary Style 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, Nevada - ALL DRESSED UP AND WAITING! This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
481 Elkhurst Place
481 Elkhurst Place, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1130 sqft
WELCOME HOME ~ Single story gem located at Sun City MacDonald Ranch, 2 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage, open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, 2 spacious bedrooms, wood laminate & tile floors, ceiling fans, washer/dryer, private backyard w/ covered

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1709 Franklin Chase Terrace
1709 Franklin Chase Terrace, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1418 sqft
Gorgeous single story townhome in gated community in Green Valley Ranch! Paint touch-ups done, tile flooring, brand new carpet, covered patio, all appliances, new ceiling fans, and all new lighting, blinds.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1761 Lily Pond Cir
1761 Lily Pond Circle, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1489 sqft
Cute single story Green Valley Townhouse! - This gated community townhouse features granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen, a large living area, backyard, two car attached garage, community pool and spa, clubhouse, and more.

