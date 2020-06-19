2708 Coventry Green Avenue, Henderson, NV 89074 Green Valley South
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HUGE HOME!! This wonderful home is custom throughout and looks like a model! The yards are like living at a park!! Great floor plan with formal living and dining rooms and separate family room! Bedroom and bath downstairs! Wet bar for entertaining in the HUGE family room! Lots of easy care tile! HUGE kitchen with eat in nook! Giant master with awesome master bath! 6th Bedroom is built in for office Perfect entertaining home!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2708 Coventry Green have any available units?
2708 Coventry Green doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Coventry Green have?
Some of 2708 Coventry Green's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Coventry Green currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Coventry Green isn't currently offering any rent specials.