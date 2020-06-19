2708 Coventry Green

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HUGE HOME!! This wonderful home is custom throughout and looks like a model! The yards are like living at a park!! Great floor plan with formal living and dining rooms and separate family room! Bedroom and bath downstairs! Wet bar for entertaining in the HUGE family room! Lots of easy care tile! HUGE kitchen with eat in nook! Giant master with awesome master bath! 6th Bedroom is built in for office Perfect entertaining home!!