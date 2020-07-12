All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Miro at The Parc

1651 American Pacific Dr · (702) 500-1056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV 89074
Gibson Springs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01106 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,306

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 909 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14207 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Unit 15306 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Unit 16302 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Miro at The Parc.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
dog park
game room
hot tub
internet cafe
You deserve a great place to live-close to everything important in your daily life. You won't have to trade lifestyle for convenience when you make Miro at the Parc the center of your world. Surrounded by great schools, jobs, shopping and entertainment, Miro at the Parc is located near some of the best recreation in the area. At the Arroyo Grande Sports complex and park, residents will enjoy 56 acres of sports and recreation including lighted ball fields, basketball courts, picnic areas and playgrounds. You will find some of the same amenities at the new city Cornerstone Park with a 25 acre lake and natural wildlife habitat as its focal point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Pets must be at least 6 months old; Maximum of both pets combined must be 100 lbs. or less
Parking Details: Garage lot. Private Garages with Remote Access.Contact the Leasing Office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Miro at The Parc have any available units?
Miro at The Parc has 7 units available starting at $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does Miro at The Parc have?
Some of Miro at The Parc's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miro at The Parc currently offering any rent specials?
Miro at The Parc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Miro at The Parc pet-friendly?
Yes, Miro at The Parc is pet friendly.
Does Miro at The Parc offer parking?
Yes, Miro at The Parc offers parking.
Does Miro at The Parc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Miro at The Parc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Miro at The Parc have a pool?
Yes, Miro at The Parc has a pool.
Does Miro at The Parc have accessible units?
No, Miro at The Parc does not have accessible units.
Does Miro at The Parc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Miro at The Parc has units with dishwashers.
