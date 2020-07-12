Amenities
You deserve a great place to live-close to everything important in your daily life. You won't have to trade lifestyle for convenience when you make Miro at the Parc the center of your world. Surrounded by great schools, jobs, shopping and entertainment, Miro at the Parc is located near some of the best recreation in the area. At the Arroyo Grande Sports complex and park, residents will enjoy 56 acres of sports and recreation including lighted ball fields, basketball courts, picnic areas and playgrounds. You will find some of the same amenities at the new city Cornerstone Park with a 25 acre lake and natural wildlife habitat as its focal point.