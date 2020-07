Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool hot tub accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill business center courtyard internet access tennis court

Welcome to Villas at Green Valley Apartments, a residential community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Located in the desirable Green Valley neighborhood, these apartments in Henderson, NV offer an unbeatable location with amazing amenities like a 24-hour fitness facility, beautiful pool with cabanas and expansive sundeck, and a large bark park.



These light-filled and spacious apartments offer open floor plans with fully-equipped kitchens, extra storage, and high ceilings. Many newly remodeled apartments feature stainless steel appliances and full size washers and dryers. Private, oversized patios and balconies will make coming home the best part of your day. Open the door to new possibilities at Villas at Green Valley!