Beautiful 3 bedroom home in the beautiful Mountains Edge community of Marravilla. Spacious, open floor plan, mini-loft upstairs, kitchen granite counter tops, wood laminate floors in common areas, next to schools, shopping and highways!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue have any available units?