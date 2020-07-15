All apartments in Enterprise
8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue

8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue · (702) 617-0000
Location

8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue, Enterprise, NV 89178
Mountain Edge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1596 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom home in the beautiful Mountains Edge community of Marravilla. Spacious, open floor plan, mini-loft upstairs, kitchen granite counter tops, wood laminate floors in common areas, next to schools, shopping and highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue have any available units?
8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue have?
Some of 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue offers parking.
Does 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue have a pool?
No, 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8607 Rowland Bluff Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
