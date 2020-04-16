7104 BLACK SAGE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished. Upgraded 5 Bedroom Home with 2 Master Suites. Comfortable & inviting home offering a relaxing getaway to the beautiful Las Vegas Strip. The house is approximately 5 minutes drive to Las Vegas Blvd. & located next to the freeway with great access to go anywhere in town.