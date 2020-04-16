Fully furnished. Upgraded 5 Bedroom Home with 2 Master Suites. Comfortable & inviting home offering a relaxing getaway to the beautiful Las Vegas Strip. The house is approximately 5 minutes drive to Las Vegas Blvd. & located next to the freeway with great access to go anywhere in town.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7104 BLACK SAGE Street have any available units?
7104 BLACK SAGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 7104 BLACK SAGE Street have?
Some of 7104 BLACK SAGE Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 BLACK SAGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
7104 BLACK SAGE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.