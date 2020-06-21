All apartments in Newark
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE

296-298 Weequahic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

296-298 Weequahic Avenue, Newark, NJ 07112
Weequahic

Amenities

Property Amenities
Nicely updated 2 bedroom first floor apartment for rent. Open concept floor plan. Stainless steel appliances include dishwasher and microwave. Dead end street with on street parking. Below market rental amount. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE have any available units?
296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
What amenities does 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE have?
Some of 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE currently offering any rent specials?
296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE pet-friendly?
No, 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE offer parking?
No, 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE does not offer parking.
Does 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE have a pool?
No, 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE does not have a pool.
Does 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE have accessible units?
No, 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
