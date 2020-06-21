Nicely updated 2 bedroom first floor apartment for rent. Open concept floor plan. Stainless steel appliances include dishwasher and microwave. Dead end street with on street parking. Below market rental amount. Hurry!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE have any available units?
296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newark, NJ.
What amenities does 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE have?
Some of 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE currently offering any rent specials?
296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.