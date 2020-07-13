/
apartments under 1200
51 Apartments under $1,200 for rent in Newark, NJ
Forest Hill
759 Highland Ave H8
759 Highland Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
759 HIGHLAND AVE, UNIT H8, NEWARK - Property Id: 309969 Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment, located in Newark! Just a 6 minutes walk to Heller Pkwy & Lake St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in 40 min.
Upper Roseville
479 Roseville Avenue
479 Roseville Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Newark. Amenities included: balcony, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: heat and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 9th 2020.
Lower Vailsburg
77 CHELSEA AVE
77 Chelsea Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and light newly renovated 3br, 1bath with nice size rooms, spacious closets, tile floors throughout. Lovely new bathroom and kitchen. Separate utilities. Utilities not included.
Weequahic
167 GOLDSMITH AVE
167 Goldsmith Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
Recently updated 1 bedroom apartment in the desirable Weequahic area of Newark. Close to major highways, public transportation and approx 7 min drive to Newark Intl Airport.
Upper Vailsburg
71 POE AVE
71 Poe Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 71 POE AVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
160 SUMMER AVE
160 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Great one bedroom/ studio apt for rent (heating/hot water included in lease)
Seventh Avenue
209 PARKER ST
209 Parker St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Charming, Clean, Freshly Painted, Updated 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment , Great Location, near Park, shopping, transportation , Close to Bloomfield av North Newark area, Available now
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Downtown Elizabeth
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.
20 Nassau Pl A
20 Nassau Place, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,149
592 sqft
20 Nassau Pl - Property Id: 310096 Fully renovated large one bedroom in gorgeous section of East Orange, located right in front of the Elementary School.
91 Schley St 1
91 Schley St, Irvington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1100 sqft
Spacious apartment near all essentials and highway - Property Id: 305050 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305050 Property Id 305050 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5876464)
4 Chestnut Street
4 Chestnut Street, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio Apartment Separate Kitchen Dining Area Large RoomUpdated BathroomHeat and Hot Water IncludedHardwood FlooringLaundry on-premises 1st Floor Aptbr Close to NJ Transit and Highways br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for
327-329 17TH AVE
327-329 17th Avenue, Irvington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
WELL KEPT QUIET BUILDING,LARGE ROOMS,HIGH CEILING,STORAGE SPACE,LOTS OF SUN,NON SMOKERS,
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,135
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Hill Properties in Belleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Colgate Dr # 6K1
9 Colgate Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
The Heights
188 South St 82
188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314107 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
Constable Hook
418 Avenue C Store
418 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,200
800 sqft
418 Avenue C Commercial - Property Id: 285070 Available ASAP Store Front Available in Bayonne Nj Great potential for all Businesses. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Great Location Close to public transportation.
Greenville
168 GARFIELD AVE
168 Garfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1 Bedroom available for rent on 1st floor. Across from school. Close to transportation.
The Heights
144 BEACON AVE
144 Beacon Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET***Urban Oasis with Private Entrance. This picturesque studio has been recently renovated, offers a landscaped private yard and is extremely private.
Journal Square
64 Newkirk St 31
64 Newkirk Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,195
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 294787 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Heat and hot water included *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood flooring *Tons of
Roselle
1 Carolyn Ter B
1 Carolyn Terrace, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
411 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom commuters dream in a park like setting - Property Id: 312490 This clean, bright, airy, second floor, 1 bedroom end unit, is a lovely place to call home.
Orange
54 ASHLAND AVE
54 Ashland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Enjoy peace and tranquility in this cozy 1 bedroom apartment. The living room provides enough space for you to possibly manage living room and office space. The kitchen is spacious to possibly accommodate a small seating arrangement.
The Heights
188 South St 80
188 South St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314096 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
McGinley Square
2680 john f kennedy bvld 11
2680 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2680 Kennedy - Property Id: 305321 Junior Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Prime area of Jersey City. Close to public transportation. Please apply online and perform a screening report to move forward with a Showing of the Unit.
