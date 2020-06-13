Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:10 AM

253 Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ with balcony

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Newark Central Business District
30 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Newark Central Business District
52 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,745
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Springfield - Belmont
33 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,635
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
30 Austin Street 402
30 Austin Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Austin Villa Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 137308 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Washer/Dryer in unit Stainless Steel appliances Balcony Pet Friendly (Small dogs) Elevator Walking distance to Newark Penn Station and The Prudential Center Hardwood

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
77 Pine Grove Terrace
77 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL*BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLRS*SS APPLIANCES*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - WELCOME TO VAILSBURG NEWARK!! Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
111 MULBERRY ST
111 Mulberry St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this large and unique apartment located right in the heart of downtown Newark. This unit is one of a few with its own private balcony, recently renovated kitchen and open floor plan. In unit washer/dryer and closets galore.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
156 NEW YORK AVE
156 New York Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful apartment fully renovated (2 stories + basement) in the heart of Ironbound Section in Newark.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1 Unit Available
46 DAYTON ST
46 Dayton St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Enjoy the view from the Front Porch. 1st Floor Apt. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath located 5 minutes from Newark Airport , 20-30 minutes to New York City. Recreational Park across the st. Need NTN report

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Broadway
1 Unit Available
567 SUMMER AVE
567 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
720 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern design, completely renovated. Feat: White cabinetry, granite countertops, SS app, newer windows, updated electric/plumbing. Walking distance to Branch Brook Park, Schools & Shops. Shared yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
215-broad ST
215 Broad St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Multi level townhouse. Renonated within the last few years. Three bedrooms. Master bedroom with balcony and full bath. Four baths. Two full baths. Two half baths. Three (3) showers. Dishwasher,double door stainless steel refrigator, and gas stove.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Upper Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
56 MONTICELLO AVE
56 Monticello Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
LARGE SUPERBLY RENOVATED APARTMENT A MUST SEE, HEAT/HOT WATER INCLUDED, WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, NEWLY TILED BACKSPLASHES , GRANITE KITCHEN TOPS, STAIN GLASS WINDOW, SUN PORCH FOR YOUR RELAXATION.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
112 BRUEN ST
112 Bruen Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED BROWNSTONE TWO STORY APARTMENT OFFER FOR RENT IN IRONBOUND SECTION OF NEWARK.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Springfield - Belmont
1 Unit Available
72 BOYD ST
72 Boyd St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,850
Renovated, sun-drenched 2 bedroom townhome has a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, appliances,in-unit laundry and more! Other amenities include dedicated parking space within a gated community, private security, gas, and CentralA/C / Forced

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
5 Warren
5 Warren Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Remodel modern apartment walking distance to the Path for easy commute to NYC. This apartment features bright open floor plan combo living/dining and kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
339 SUSSEX AVE
339 Sussex Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2828 sqft
Spectacular renovated rental property located in North Newark. Don't miss the opportunity to rent this one of kind! A Must see!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Upper Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
541-543 SANDFORD AVE
541-543 Sanford Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 541-543 SANDFORD AVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
372 WALNUT ST
372 Walnut St, Newark, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION MODERN SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT WALKING DISTANCE TO PENN STATION. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS CENTRAL A/C & HEAT WITH LAUNDRY & SPACE DECK OF THE KITCHEN HURRY HURRY WILL NOT LAST ( AVAILABLE APRIL, 01, 2020)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
540 BROAD ST
540 Broad St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,930
639 sqft
In the Heart of Downtown New Landmark residence! Now Leasing the Walker House! Full service luxury building in the heart of historic Downtown Newark! Short walk to the path and NJ Transit. Brand new never lived in apartments.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
780-782 SUMMER AVE
780-782 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Renovated 3 bedroom apartment situated close to transportation and highways. 2nd Floor with a large master suite bathroom seating porch. Great kitchen completely new! Close to restaurants, Parks, Schools. Large bedrooms with great closets.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
$
Harrison
32 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newark, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newark renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

