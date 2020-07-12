/
newark central business district
264 Apartments for rent in Newark Central Business District, Newark, NJ
47 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
30 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,860
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
1 Unit Available
111 MULBERRY ST
111 Mulberry St, Newark, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1110 sqft
Nicely updated concierge apartment with easy commute to NYC. Spacious LR/DR combo with breakfast bar.Convenient to Newark Penn Station, Seton Hall Law, and a short drive to Newark Airport.
1 Unit Available
89 WALNUT ST
89 Walnut Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom with eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, high 10 ft. ceilings throughout & gorgeous new backyard. Your new home is on the parlor level of a well maintained 3-family house.
1 Unit Available
5 Warren
5 Warren Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Remodel modern apartment walking distance to the Path for easy commute to NYC. This apartment features bright open floor plan combo living/dining and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
540 BROAD ST
540 Broad St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,930
639 sqft
In the Heart of Downtown New Landmark residence! Now Leasing the Walker House! Full service luxury building in the heart of historic Downtown Newark! Short walk to the path and NJ Transit. Brand new never lived in apartments.
1 Unit Available
540 BROAD ST
540 Broad Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,925
637 sqft
BLENDING ITS HISTORIC LANDMARK STATUS WITH AN UNPARALLELED LEVEL OF LUXURY AND AMENITIES, THE BRAND NEW RENTALS AT WALKER HOUSE BREATHE NEW LIFE INTO A NEWARK ORIGINAL.
Results within 1 mile of Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
31 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
39 Units Available
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
32 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
30 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
7 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,085
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
1 Unit Available
13. South 5th St. 1
13 S 5th St, Harrison, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 South Side of Harrison - Property Id: 317975 Beautiful Newer Construction Home ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF HARRISON. 3 Bedrooms with 2 full Baths on the first floor unit.
1 Unit Available
600 cape may st. 100
600 Cape May St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Vermella Building: Harrison Luxury Living - Property Id: 6434 Dan Silverman and Mike Reichel of the Silverman-Reichel Team, of Liberty Realty are the Hudson County area's premier luxury rental managers.
1 Unit Available
151 Parker Street
151 Parker Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Parker Street Apartments - SECTION 8 WELCOME - Property Id: 92614 Beautiful, large apartments in a brick building on a quiet block in North Newark. One block away from Branch Brook Park. Section 8 applicants accepted.
1 Unit Available
223 Mt prospect
223 Mount Prospect Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Mt prospect 2.0 - Property Id: 312035 Beautiful property Gorgeous renovated units Large kitchen Large bedrooms Close to shopping and transportation 24 hour maintenance on site Utilities included in the rent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
210 Astor St 2
210 Astor Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
3Br Apt in the Ironbound (under contract) - Property Id: 160593 Serious inquiries only!! This beautiful 3 bedrooms/2 baths unit is located in the Ironbound section of Newark. The pictures give you an honest view of the apartment.
1 Unit Available
82 SOMME ST
82 Somme Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful apartment located by Ferry Street Excellent condition 3 bedrooms 2 full baths Kitchen , Living/ dining room combo hardwood floor , Central air / Heating All included Gas and Electrical plus one parking Spot on the driveway
1 Unit Available
267 Martin Luther King
267 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
This historic row house, located in the James Street Historic district has be completely renovated and features 4 luxury apartments. Each unit is 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.
1 Unit Available
435 William St 1st Flr
435 William St, Harrison, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3000 sqft
Unit 1st Flr Available 08/01/20 435 William Stree 1st Flr - Property Id: 305134 The apartment has 98% of new renovation Brand New Renovation, outside and inside 1) New high energy save windows 2) High ceiling 3) New 4x bed rooms, and extra
1 Unit Available
149 Parker St
149 Parker Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
149 Parker Street Apartments - Property Id: 309978 Brand new renovated 2BR apartment in a 2 story building in North Newark. New windows, appliances, and laminate flooring. 1 Block from beautiful Branch Brook Park. Section 8 Welcome.
1 Unit Available
501 Davis Ave 1
501 Davis Ave, Harrison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Harrison #1 - Property Id: 303565 2 bedroom plus office, 2 bath unit on 2nd floor. No fees. Available immediately. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a lot of closets. Large master bedroom with balcony.
