Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
346 Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1131 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St, Glen Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
665 sqft
Boutique building with jewel-box appeal, maintained by an on-site team of perfectionists. Stop by and see for yourself our impeccable apartments and grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Glen Ridge
1 Unit Available
461 Belleville Avenue
461 Belleville Avenue, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Commuter's dream - this spacious rental on the first floor in sought after Glen Ridge, is just one block from the train to NYC. From the front foyer, you'll walk into a large living room filled with natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ridge
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
898 sqft
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
915 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1057 sqft
The apartments at 11 Park Place are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building directly across the street from The Bloomfield Green. All of the apartments include heat, hot water, hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,385
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The apartments at 55 Monroe Place are housed in a pre-war five story mid-rise elevator building. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, have hardwood floors and have an intercom system.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1000 sqft
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
13 VALENTINE RD
13 Valentine Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL LARGE SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOUSE WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE AVAILABLE FOR RENT. UNIT FEATURES: LIVING ROOM, DINNIG ROOM, NEWER KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER, UPDATED BATHROOM AND 2 BEDROOMS.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
57 WALNUT ST
57 Walnut Street, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly renovated first floor apartment in the heart of Montclair, steps to Walnut St Downtown and train station, with MidTown Direct train. New kitchen and bath. 2 bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
33 OXFORD ST
33 Oxford St, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
The perfect 3 bedrm, 2.5 bath rental in sought-after Montclair. Two floors of a stunning 2020 renovation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
175 Jerome Place
175 Jerome Place, Essex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
175 Jerome Place Available 07/01/20 This IS the American Dream. Rent to Own renovated 4BR 3 Bath house! - This IS the American Dream.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Doddtown
1 Unit Available
25 Marcy Ave 2
25 Marcy Avenue, East Orange, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1050 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 25 Marcy Avenue East Orange NJ - Property Id: 113909 3 bed room one bathroom newly renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances Walk-in bedroom closet, parking ,Quiet neighborhood, 5 mins to parkway, short walk
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
27 WHEELER ST
27 Wheeler Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
This first floor, two bedroom apartment is located less that half mile to the Bay Street Train station. Living room, Eat in Kitchen, two bedrooms and bath. Heat included. You pay gas, electric & Cable. Parking is on Street with Town permit.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
14 SEYMOUR ST, Apt 7
14 Seymour St, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Wonderful 1-2 BR 1st floor apartment in charming building w/lovely details & updates. Flexible floor plan includes LR w/fireplace, EIK, Bath, BR, smaller 2nd BR or home office, small DR or mud room.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
34 ELMWOOD AVE
34 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated 2nd floor rental with spacious rooms, wood floors & a large eat in kitchen. Many extra features including washer, dryer & refrigerator included.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
124 CLAREMONT AVE
124 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
This historic home offers a 1st floor apt with high ceilings. Heat and HW are included plus 1 block to town and train.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
16 SEYMOUR ST APT 13
16 Seymour Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic brick pre-war building near NYC transit and all that downtown Montclair has to offer. Original parquet floors and moldings throughout. New windows, high ceilings, afternoon sunlight. Updated EIK with pantry.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
74 E PASSAIC AVE
74 E Passaic Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
900 sqft
Beautiful Luxury 1 Bedroom Apartments with an open floor plan, SS appliances, W/D in the unit, granite countertops. HW floors and so much more this is a must-see
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
35 ELMWOOD AVE
35 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
2nd floor unit 3 bedroom freshly painted, Renovated Eat-in-Kitchen and bath. EIK has granite countertops and newer Stainless Steel appliances! With convenient access from rear parking. Well-maintained hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
75-77 FOREST ST
75-77 Forest Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
GREAT LOCATION !!! WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Glen Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,840.
Some of the colleges located in the Glen Ridge area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glen Ridge from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
