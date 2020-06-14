Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

563 Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newark renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Newark Central Business District
52 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
199 West End Ave
199 West End Avenue, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*SS APPLIANCES*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAIL NOW!! - Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS, SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, beautiful

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Weequahic
1 Unit Available
241 Weequahic Ave 377-2
241 Weequahic Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
241 WEEQUAHIC AVE, UNIT 377-2, NEWARK - Property Id: 300673 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment located in Newark! Just a 4- minutes walk to Maple Ave & Lyons Ave 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
391 S 10th St
391 South 10th Street, Newark, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
NEWLY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*SS APPLIANCES*BRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!! - Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, BRAND NEW

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
90 Chelsea Ave 1
90 Chelsea Ave, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
BRAND NEW 3bd/2bath Apartment NEWARK - Property Id: 233785 BRAND NEW 3bedrooms and 2bath Apartment. Hardwood floors. All new Appliances washer and dryer in the unit ready to move in March 1. Be the first move-in.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
30 Austin Street 402
30 Austin Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Austin Villa Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 137308 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Washer/Dryer in unit Stainless Steel appliances Balcony Pet Friendly (Small dogs) Elevator Walking distance to Newark Penn Station and The Prudential Center Hardwood

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
96 South 14th Street
96 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME* BRAND NEW SS APPLIANCES*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS*HARDWOOD FLRS*COMMUTER FRIENDLY LOCATION*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - TIRED OF APARTMENT LIVING? This BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL has been UNIQUELY designed just

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
77 Pine Grove Terrace
77 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY RENTAL*BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLRS*SS APPLIANCES*FENCED YARD*PETS OK*AVAILABLE NOW!!! - WELCOME TO VAILSBURG NEWARK!! Introducing this MODERN, SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY rental!! Upgrade to NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, gorgeous

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
267 Martin Luther King
267 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
This historic row house, located in the James Street Historic district has be completely renovated and features 4 luxury apartments. Each unit is 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
West Side
1 Unit Available
465 S 14th Street
465 South 14th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Apartment 2 Full BathsRenovated Apartment Large Bedrooms --- Carpeted Updated BathroomVery Large Kitchen lots of Cabinets Eat-in- Kitchen Hardwood Flooring BalconyBack Yard Access 2nd Floor Apartment br Available Immediately Call

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
North Broadway
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway
810 Broadway, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
700 sqft
Fully Renovated 2 Bedrooms Large Bedroom with Walk in Closet 1 Updated BathroomModern Kitchen +Stove & Fridge Hardwood Floors Heat , Hot Water & Gas IncludedTenant pays Electricity onlyLaundry on Premises br 5th Floor Apt br Available Immediately

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
621-623 S 20TH
621-623 South 20th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Recently Renovated 3bedroom, 1st floor, apartment with hardwood floors & off-street parking. Section-8 welcome. Conveniently located off of Exit-144 GSP

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Upper Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
53 Tillinghast St - 3R
53 Tillinghast Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Newly renovated apartment available. Beautiful 3rd floor unit which features 3 BR's 1 BA, close to major shopping and transportation. Don't miss the opportunity and call today to schedule a private tour. $50.00 Application Fee 1.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
55 Lentz Avenue - 1
55 Lentz Ave, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,490
2200 sqft
Completed renovated building, located in the prestigious Ironbound section, First floor is a huge unit Mother and daughter with 4 Bed@3 Bath- 2 zone AC, with Parking and Use of the basement for storage Completed renovated building located in the

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
357 S 8TH ST
357 South 8th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome home to this beautiful 3Bds/2FB newly renovated Duplex. Hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, 9ft Ceilings, backyard for entertaining and near shopping. and dining. Open Concept with Breakfast Bar, it's the perfect place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
89 WALNUT ST
89 Walnut Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom with eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, high 10 ft. ceilings throughout & gorgeous new backyard. Your new home is on the parlor level of a well maintained 3-family house.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
54-62 HOUSTON ST
54-62 Houston Street, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
1 bedroom/ 1bathroom unit located on the 3rd floor. Granite counter tops, wood floors, in unit laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Newark, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Newark renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

