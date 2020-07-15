/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:04 AM
686 Studio Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,000
537 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,785
597 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Fairmount
46-48 5TH ST
46-48 5th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,950
Brand New construction 2nd floor apartment with 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Washer/dryer hookup in the unit. Opened concept kitchen/dining/living room. Small pets allowed.
Lower Vailsburg
38 CEDAR AVE
38 Cedar Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Renovated apartment offering 4 bedrooms, living room, kitchen with pantry. A must see to believe. This spacious and bright floor unit features. Hardwood floors throughout and an updated bathroom complete. Close to all major forms of transportation.
Lower Vailsburg
77 CHELSEA AVE
77 Chelsea Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,200
Bright and light newly renovated 3br, 1bath with nice size rooms, spacious closets, tile floors throughout. Lovely new bathroom and kitchen. Separate utilities. Utilities not included.
Upper Clinton Hill
833 S 13TH ST
833 South 13th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,500
NICE HOUSE FOR RENT, 8 BEDS, 3 FULL BATHS, DRIVEWAY AND GARAGE. TOTAL RENOVATED INSIDE 2019, ALL NEW APPLIANCES.
Springfield - Belmont
72 BOYD ST
72 Boyd St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,850
Renovated, sun-drenched 2 bedroom townhome has a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, appliances,in-unit laundry and more! Other amenities include dedicated parking space within a gated community, private security, gas, and CentralA/C / Forced
Lower Vailsburg
63 CEDAR AVE
63 Cedar Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,650
Property boasts of 3 SPACIOUS bedroom. SOTA & Other subsidy available.
Newark Central Business District
540 BROAD ST
540 Broad St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,930
639 sqft
In the Heart of Downtown New Landmark residence! Now Leasing the Walker House! Full service luxury building in the heart of historic Downtown Newark! Short walk to the path and NJ Transit. Brand new never lived in apartments.
Fairmount
197 S 11TH ST
197 South 11th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 197 S 11TH ST in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Newark Central Business District
540 BROAD ST
540 Broad Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,925
637 sqft
BLENDING ITS HISTORIC LANDMARK STATUS WITH AN UNPARALLELED LEVEL OF LUXURY AND AMENITIES, THE BRAND NEW RENTALS AT WALKER HOUSE BREATHE NEW LIFE INTO A NEWARK ORIGINAL.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,003
532 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
202 PARKER AVE
202 Parker Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,950
2BR Apt. on 2nd fl. Bonus Finish attic (2 rooms+closet) great for Home office or other rooms. Hardwood Floors, large kitchen, dishwasher, DR, and LR. Easy access to NYC commuter trains! Use of Laundry in basement.
476 Bloy St
476 Bloy Street, Union County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
1200 sqft
476 Bloy Ave - Property Id: 289551 Great Opportunity for a Bar/Restaurant Space will be delivered AS IS Great Location Great parking All possible candidates must apply online and pass a background and credit and check to move forward.
396-398 UNION AVE
396-398 Union Avenue, Irvington, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 396-398 UNION AVE in Irvington. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Chestnut Street
4 Chestnut Street, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
Large Studio Apartment Separate Kitchen Dining Area Large RoomUpdated BathroomHeat and Hot Water IncludedHardwood FlooringLaundry on-premises 1st Floor Aptbr Close to NJ Transit and Highways br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
