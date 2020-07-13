406 Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,780
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,381
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
47 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,677
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1142 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of the city, Eleven80 Apartments in Newark NJ has everything for those with the most discerning tastes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,259
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
30 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,860
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
30 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Upper Roseville
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
72 N 7th St
72 North 7th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
21 minutes to NYC Private New House - Property Id: 309642 Very nice single family house for rent 21 minutes to NYC and walking distance to path close to everything Futures 3 bedroom walk in closet 1.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
North Ironbound
82 SOMME ST
82 Somme Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful apartment located by Ferry Street Excellent condition 3 bedrooms 2 full baths Kitchen , Living/ dining room combo hardwood floor , Central air / Heating All included Gas and Electrical plus one parking Spot on the driveway

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
46 TILLINGHAST ST
46 Tillinghast Street, Newark, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Amazing renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment freshly painted, with newly finished hardwood floors and carpet. Plenty of closets space through the apartment. Multiple windows in every room!!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
160 Grumman Avenue
160 Grumman Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1 sqft
Welcome, Come make this renovated, spacious 1 bedroom apartment your next home. Bedroom has lost of natural light and is perfect for a king size set up. Sectionals will easy fit in the living room along with a dining top for 2 or 3.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
100 Grove Ter
100 Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
237 Wainwright St.
237 Wainwright Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Welcome home to this beautiful 2bd/1bath newly renovated unit. Hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, updated kitchen & bath! Private backyard for entertaining. Near shopping and dining! Don't miss this!

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
37-39 CLEVELAND AVE
37-39 Cleveland Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
First floor apartment. Has three bedrooms, a bathroom with a stall shower. Eat in kitchen with pantry space. Formal dining room and livingroom. Space for parking. Located on a quiet street. Tenant will find this unit to be exactly nice and inviting.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
South Broad Street
45 CRAWFORD ST
45 Crawford St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Large 3 Bedroom 2.0 Bath apartment with hardwood floors, updated and balcony, Room with Washer/Dryer hook-up available; Gas and Electric Free Parking Spot Provided Pets Allowed: 1 Pet Maximum

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Upper Vailsburg
47 MONTICELLO AVE
47 Monticello Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Grand and bright 2 bedroom in Upper Valsburg bordering S. Orange, with office or den, or 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, steps from Seaton Hall. shopping, and schools.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Newark Central Business District
111 MULBERRY ST
111 Mulberry St, Newark, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1110 sqft
Nicely updated concierge apartment with easy commute to NYC. Spacious LR/DR combo with breakfast bar.Convenient to Newark Penn Station, Seton Hall Law, and a short drive to Newark Airport.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
45 HOWARD CT
45 Howard Ct, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, dining room, living room, and kitchen condo in heart of downtown and university heights Newark. Great location within the Society Hill complex- quiet, enclosed court.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
University Heights
11 BOSTON CT
11 Boston Ct, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Move-in ready town-home awaits! Located on one of the more secluded, quiet streets in the sought-after Society Hill community, this spacious home features an open-floor layout, a fireplace, 2 sizable bedrooms, an updated kitchen with modern

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lower Vailsburg
77 CHELSEA AVE
77 Chelsea Avenue, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright and light newly renovated 3br, 1bath with nice size rooms, spacious closets, tile floors throughout. Lovely new bathroom and kitchen. Separate utilities. Utilities not included.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Upper Roseville
704-706 N 6TH ST
704-706 North 6th Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
833 S 13TH ST
833 South 13th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,500
NICE HOUSE FOR RENT, 8 BEDS, 3 FULL BATHS, DRIVEWAY AND GARAGE. TOTAL RENOVATED INSIDE 2019, ALL NEW APPLIANCES.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Springfield - Belmont
72 BOYD ST
72 Boyd St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,850
Renovated, sun-drenched 2 bedroom townhome has a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, appliances,in-unit laundry and more! Other amenities include dedicated parking space within a gated community, private security, gas, and CentralA/C / Forced
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newark, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newark apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

