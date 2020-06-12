423 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1050 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
15 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Newark Central Business District
50 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Upper Roseville
7 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
36-38 HALSTEAD ST 3
36-38 Halsted Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2 BEDROOM GREAT HOME - Property Id: 207355 LOOKING FOR A PLACE TO LIVE FEEL AT HOME NEED SOMEWHERE TO BRING YOUR FAMILY OR FRIENDS TO RELAX AT WELL LOOK NO FURTHER THIS HOME HAS EVERYTHING COME TAKE A LOOK YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED Apply at

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Broad Street
1 Unit Available
30 Austin Street 402
30 Austin Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Austin Villa Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 137308 2 Bed 2 Full Bath Washer/Dryer in unit Stainless Steel appliances Balcony Pet Friendly (Small dogs) Elevator Walking distance to Newark Penn Station and The Prudential Center Hardwood

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
North Broadway
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway
810 Broadway, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
700 sqft
Fully Renovated 2 Bedrooms Large Bedroom with Walk in Closet 1 Updated BathroomModern Kitchen +Stove & Fridge Hardwood Floors Heat , Hot Water & Gas IncludedTenant pays Electricity onlyLaundry on Premises br 5th Floor Apt br Available Immediately

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
West Side
1 Unit Available
61 16th Avenue
61 Sixteenth Ave, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
600 sqft
Brand New 2 Modern Apartments Living Room/Kitchen ComboSpacious BedroomsBrand New Bathrooms2nd & 3rd FloorsCentral HeatingWood Floorings Central to AllStores/Bank/ Highways/ NJIT/Downtown/Newark Penn Station/NJPAC/Grocery/ECC Collegebr Available

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
267 Martin Luther King
267 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
This historic row house, located in the James Street Historic district has be completely renovated and features 4 luxury apartments. Each unit is 2 bedrooms and one bathroom.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
45 BLOOMFIELD AVE
45 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
A commuter friendly rental located on Bloomfield Ave! 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a well maintained and surveillanced. Central air and Coin operated laundry in building. Steps away from NJ Transit, close to schools and major highways.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Seventh Avenue
1 Unit Available
144 HIGHLAND AVE
144 Highland Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
780 sqft
WELCOME to this well maintained two bedrooms apartment, multi Floor Unit, eat in kitchen.Close to public transportation, 10min drive to newark penn station.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Springfield - Belmont
1 Unit Available
52 Boyd Street
52 Boyd St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom quite gated Community with 24 hours security. Nearby 3 major highways, access to public transportation and 5 minutes to Newark Penstation

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Weequahic
1 Unit Available
296-298 WEEQUAHIC AVE
296-298 Weequahic Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nicely updated 2 bedroom first floor apartment for rent. Open concept floor plan. Stainless steel appliances include dishwasher and microwave. Dead end street with on street parking. Below market rental amount. Hurry!

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
South Ironbound
1 Unit Available
135 DELANCY ST
135 Delancey Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH FURNISHED APARTMENT ON EXCELLENT CONDITION IDEAL FOR 3 ADULTS CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS CENTRAL AIR & HEAT HURRY HURRY WILL NOT LAST

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
54-62 HOUSTON ST
54-62 Houston Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
1 bedroom/ 1bathroom unit located on the 3rd floor. Granite counter tops, wood floors, in unit laundry.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Upper Roseville
1 Unit Available
704-706 N 6TH ST
704-706 North 6th Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
233 FERRY ST
233 Ferry Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Renovated 2BR 1BA apt on 3rd floor in Ironbound Section! Hardwood floors, central AC/Heat, appliances included. Close to shopping, restaurants & transportation. Blocks from Penn Station. Commuter's Dream!!

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1 Unit Available
46 DAYTON ST
46 Dayton St, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Enjoy the view from the Front Porch. 1st Floor Apt. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath located 5 minutes from Newark Airport , 20-30 minutes to New York City. Recreational Park across the st. Need NTN report

1 of 10

Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
Lower Roseville
1 Unit Available
323 Park Avenue
323 Park Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Very Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment Large Living RoomSpacious BedroomsUpdated BathroomSpacious KitchenHardwood Flooring Throughout Heat and Hot Water Includedbr 3 rd Fl walk upbr Available Immediately Call SAM @ to view and for the requirementsiP

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
292 CLIFTON AVE
292 Clifton Avenue, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
New Floors. New Walls. New Stainless steel appliances. New Everything. Located close to Schools, stores and public transportation. Ready to move in.

