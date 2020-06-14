/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
259 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Newark Central Business District
53 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,632
775 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
813 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
896 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Watsessing Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Springfield - Belmont
34 Units Available
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Weequahic
1 Unit Available
241 Weequahic Ave 377-2
241 Weequahic Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
241 WEEQUAHIC AVE, UNIT 377-2, NEWARK - Property Id: 300673 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size one bedroom with one bathroom apartment located in Newark! Just a 4- minutes walk to Maple Ave & Lyons Ave 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Newark Central Business District
1 Unit Available
1180 Raymond Blvd
1180 Raymond Boulevard, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,780
729 sqft
Exceptional Location Central Downtown Newark 1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Vacant one-bedroom apartment at 11th floor 1780$ per month One full bathroom, Inside apartment laundry washer and dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Lower Roseville
1 Unit Available
333 Park Avenue
333 Park Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
550 sqft
Spacious Renovated 1 bedroom Apartment Separate Kitchen Updated BathroomSpacious Living roomHardwood Flooring Heat Included3rd Floor Apt br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for the requirementsiP
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Weequahic
1 Unit Available
160 Grumman Avenue
160 Grumman Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
1 sqft
Welcome, Come make this renovated, spacious 1 bedroom apartment your next home. Bedroom has lost of natural light and is perfect for a king size set up. Sectionals will easy fit in the living room along with a dining top for 2 or 3.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8
441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
548 sqft
Newly renovated unit. This unit includes a range hood and gas stove, does not include refrigerator. Apartment features are; - Wood style vinyl flooring which are easy to clean, mold and scratch resistant.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
294 14th Ave
294 Fourteenth Ave, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
1Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Office (large enough for a full size bed) and living room. Hardwood and tile floors. Near buses, shopping, hospitals. Easy commute to downtown Newark and NYC.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
114-116 FERRY ST
114-116 Ferry Street, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
580 sqft
Approximately 580 Sq Ft, 1 BR apt in the heart of the Ironbound! 4 blocks from Newark Penn Station & minutes from Newark Airport.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Weequahic
1 Unit Available
167 GOLDSMITH AVE
167 Goldsmith Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
Recently updated 1 bedroom apartment in the desirable Weequahic area of Newark. Close to major highways, public transportation and approx 7 min drive to Newark Intl Airport.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
North Ironbound
1 Unit Available
108 BRUEN ST
108 Bruen Street, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Completely Move-In Ready and available for immediate occupancy! Located in coveted Ironbound section, this bright, contemporary Brownstone apartment features Central Air, HW, newer kitchen & bathroom and is steps from NYC transportation.
1 of 8
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
Upper Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
71 POE AVE
71 Poe Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 71 POE AVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,898
701 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
West Belmar
23 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
9 Units Available
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street, North Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
450 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM and we will waive the application fee. Call or email to get your open house ZOOM link.
