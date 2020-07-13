/
apartments under 1100
19 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Newark, NJ
Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Vailsburg
71 POE AVE
71 Poe Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 71 POE AVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
160 SUMMER AVE
160 Summer Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Great one bedroom/ studio apt for rent (heating/hot water included in lease)
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NESTLED AMONGST A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD sits Elizabeth Gardens. This quaint apartment rental community has been completely renovated with new carpet, new windows, appliances, hallways and parking lot.
Last updated May 18 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4 Chestnut Street
4 Chestnut Street, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio Apartment Separate Kitchen Dining Area Large RoomUpdated BathroomHeat and Hot Water IncludedHardwood FlooringLaundry on-premises 1st Floor Aptbr Close to NJ Transit and Highways br Available Immediately br Call SAM @ to view and for
Results within 5 miles of Newark
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9 Colgate Dr # 6K1
9 Colgate Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
The Heights
144 BEACON AVE
144 Beacon Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, INCLUDING CABLE AND INTERNET***Urban Oasis with Private Entrance. This picturesque studio has been recently renovated, offers a landscaped private yard and is extremely private.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Orange
54 ASHLAND AVE
54 Ashland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Enjoy peace and tranquility in this cozy 1 bedroom apartment. The living room provides enough space for you to possibly manage living room and office space. The kitchen is spacious to possibly accommodate a small seating arrangement.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
McGinley Square
114 SUMMIT AVE
114 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$875
A rare availability! This top floor studio apartment is in a charming Victorian house in the Bergen Hill neighborhood of Jersey City.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
453-457 WASHINGTON AVE
453-457 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,100
Excellent Studio Apartment, 1 car assigned parking, heat, gas and Hot water included in rent
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
71-73 UNION PL
71-73 Union Place, Irvington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently Renovated one bedroom Apt. Great location in Irvington close to Union. Close to Highways 78 & Garden State Parkways. Minutes to Newark Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Greenville
166 Seaview Ave
166 Seaview Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,099
Leasing: *No Brokers Fee *Application Fee *Credit/Background Check Required *1st months' rent and one and half month security deposit due prior to your move in If this apartment doesn't meet your exact needs, please feel free to reach out and I
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
1 Balsam Ct
1 Balsam Court, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Wow! This lovingly maintained and updated ground floor condo in the beautiful Evergreen complex is perfect for renters. The bright and open floor plan allows for comfortable living and easy entertaining. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Newark
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Bensonhurst
1521 70 Street
1521 70th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$850
300 sqft
Newly renovated office space New Utrecht Ave 70th Street traffic area at Ground store. Approximately 300 sqft.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
67 Jersey Street
67 Jersey Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
67 Jersey Street - Property Id: 307962 Take the opportunity to live in this First Floor Apartment! at a walking distance from the Paterson's Center City Mall. This unit is located at a very quiet street at Little Lima.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Rahway
Shami
402 Hamilton Street, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
700 sqft
A 1 bedroom, 1bathroom apartment is now available in Rahway's beautiful downtown district!! The home of the commuter friendly residences, this apartment is newly updated and is located on the ground floor of the building.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5110 Bergenline Ave 10
5110 Bergenline Avenue, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
Unit 10 Available 09/07/20 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 317432 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Dutch Hill
1109 MAIN AVE
1109 Main Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$975
500 sqft
Located on Main Street in Downtown Clifton this renovated studio apartment is close to everything you need, restaurants, houses of worship shopping and bus to NYC are all at your door.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Carteret
575 Roosevelt Ave
575 Roosevelt Ave, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925176)
