131 Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ with garage
Let’s cut right to the chase: Newark, New Jersey has had its problems over the years.
However, there is one major perk to living in this city: Manhattan. Yes, New York City is just eight miles away. If you want instant access to arguably the best city in the world, and you don’t mind mixing it up with a diverse population that’s jam-packed like, well, like jam is packed into a jam jar, read on for your guide to settling down in Jersey’s largest city.
Having trouble with Craigslist Newark? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Newark apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.