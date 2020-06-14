Apartment List
/
NJ
/
newark
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Newark, NJ with garage

Newark apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,740
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1124 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Watsessing Park
25 Units Available
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,840
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,008
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1180 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Newark Central Business District
29 Units Available
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,127
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1057 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Newark Central Business District
52 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,726
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1124 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Upper Roseville
6 Units Available
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,485
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
735 sqft
Mary Ann Apartments is a large garden style community consisting of one and two bedroom apartments, some with separate dining areas.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Upper Roseville
1 Unit Available
704-706 N 6TH ST
704-706 North 6th Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Be the first to live in this meticulously renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of north Newark, centrally located to all forms of public transportation.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Upper Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
833 S 13TH ST
833 South 13th Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,500
NICE HOUSE FOR RENT, 8 BEDS, 3 FULL BATHS, DRIVEWAY AND GARAGE. TOTAL RENOVATED INSIDE 2019, ALL NEW APPLIANCES.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Mount Pleasant - Lower Broadway
1 Unit Available
215-broad ST
215 Broad St, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Multi level townhouse. Renonated within the last few years. Three bedrooms. Master bedroom with balcony and full bath. Four baths. Two full baths. Two half baths. Three (3) showers. Dishwasher,double door stainless steel refrigator, and gas stove.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
106 Grove Ter
106 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
100 Grove Ter
100 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lower Vailsburg
1 Unit Available
104 Grove Ter
104 Pine Grove Terrace, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Elegance, Quality and Contemporary living provided in the heart of Newark. 2 large bedrooms and an office, granite countered finished state of art kitchen & 2 baths. Home features a warm and spacious open floor concept.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,893
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St, Silver Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
900 sqft
Joralemon Apartments in Belleville, NJ offer pet-friendly living in spacious, renovated units. Large closets, updated kitchens and new flooring make Joralemon an excellent choice. Easy commute to local employers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Belleview Gardens
140 Celia Terrace, Belleville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
615 sqft
Belleview Gardens offers one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments feature newly renovated, modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 05:46pm
2 Units Available
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,234
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with tile flooring, dining rooms, window coverings, tubs and eat-in kitchens. Close proximity to University Middle School and greater Newark.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
710 sqft
263 Bloomfield Avenue is a garden style apartment complex featuring one and two bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens and bathrooms and heat and hot water included in the rent.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
41 LEE CT
41 Lee Court, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1444 sqft
EXTREMEMLY RARE 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Corner WATERFRONT Townhouse.
City Guide for Newark, NJ

Let’s cut right to the chase: Newark, New Jersey has had its problems over the years.

However, there is one major perk to living in this city: Manhattan. Yes, New York City is just eight miles away. If you want instant access to arguably the best city in the world, and you don’t mind mixing it up with a diverse population that’s jam-packed like, well, like jam is packed into a jam jar, read on for your guide to settling down in Jersey’s largest city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Newark? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Newark, NJ

Newark apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Newark 1 BedroomsNewark 2 BedroomsNewark 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNewark 3 BedroomsNewark Accessible ApartmentsNewark Apartments under $1,100Newark Apartments under $1,200
Newark Apartments with BalconyNewark Apartments with GarageNewark Apartments with GymNewark Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNewark Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNewark Apartments with Parking
Newark Apartments with PoolNewark Apartments with Washer-DryerNewark Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewark Furnished ApartmentsNewark Pet Friendly PlacesNewark Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper Roseville
Newark Central Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Rutgers University-NewarkLIU Brooklyn
Kean University